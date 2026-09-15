Public holiday announced on September 23

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced a public holiday for on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, to mark the country’s 96th National Day.

According to Arab media reports, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has issued the date of the National Day holiday for employees working in the private sector.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the ministry said that Wednesday, September 23, 2026, corresponding to 12 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH, will be an official holiday for private-sector workers.

The decision has been made under Article 24 of the executive regulations of Saudi Arabia’s Labour Law, according to officials.

Saudi National Day is observed annually on September 23, with various celebrations and events held across the country to mark the occasion.

The 2026 observance will mark Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day.