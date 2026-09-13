Trump says Iran eager for deal, war could end after US midterm elections

US President Donald Trump has said Iran is eager to reach a deal with the United States, adding that the conflict with Iran could end after the US midterm elections.

Speaking to the media in Ireland, Trump said Iran could not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

He said he had no objection to US representatives holding talks with Iranian officials, but stressed that he would not agree to any deal unless it was completely acceptable to him.

Regarding Ukraine, Trump said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said Ukraine would have to stop targeting oil facilities in Russia.

Trump also said the United States was obtaining large quantities of oil from Venezuela. He added that elections in Venezuela would be held when conditions were favourable for them.

Commenting on artificial intelligence, Trump said the AI industry should slow down, while stressing that the country that takes the lead in AI would ultimately win.

The US president also said the American economy was growing rapidly and argued that the United States should have the lowest interest rates in the world.