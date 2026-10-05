Arab Youth Center seeks young innovators for water challenges

ABU DHABI – The Arab Youth Centre (AYC) has invited applications for the eighth edition of its Youth Pitches programme, which will give six teams an opportunity to present solutions to water challenges at the 2026 UN Water Conference.

The programme is open to applicants aged 18 to 35 of all nationalities. Applications close on Oct 13.

This year’s edition focuses on innovations that strengthen water security and improve water use in agriculture, food production, infrastructure, industry, and communities.

Startup founders, teams tackling water challenges, and individuals with ideas and clear development plans can apply. Projects at the planning, launch and growth stages are eligible, including those using artificial intelligence, data, devices and emerging technologies.

Selected participants will undergo a three-week virtual programme covering mentorship, project development and investment readiness. The programme aims to help them improve the practical and commercial potential of their solutions and connect with institutions and investors.

In the third week, the top 20 participating startups will enter an acceleration stage before presenting their projects virtually to a judging panel.

Six teams will advance to the finals at the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, where they will pitch to strategic partners, water sector leaders, investors and government representatives.

The UAE will host the conference in partnership with Senegal. AYC said the initiative aims to encourage cooperation beyond the final presentations.

Eligibility requirements and application details are available through the Youth Pitches registration portal.