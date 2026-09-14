Iran-Gulf meeting on Strait of Hormuz postponed amid regional tensions

TEHRAN – A planned meeting of foreign ministers from Persian Gulf coastal states to discuss the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has been postponed, with Oman saying a new date will be announced later.

According to Oman’s state news agency, the meeting, scheduled to take place in Salalah on Monday, was postponed to create a more conducive environment for constructive dialogue.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed the postponement, saying the decision was taken jointly by Iran and Oman at the request of some regional countries.

Mohammad Ali Bak, director-general of Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s Persian Gulf Department, told the Iranian news agency IRNA that the meeting had originally been scheduled for Monday but would now take place on another date.

The talks were expected to focus on the current situation and future of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategically important waterways for global oil and gas shipments.

Iran had confirmed that Oman would host the meeting, with Iraq and Gulf countries expected to participate. However, no Gulf state had formally confirmed its participation, while Bahrain had declined to attend.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the country remained committed to promoting positive and constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening regional stability and achieving lasting cooperation.

The postponement comes as the Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The waterway is considered critically important for international energy supplies, as a significant volume of global oil and gas shipments passes through it.

The planned regional meeting was therefore expected to provide an opportunity for discussions among countries bordering the Persian Gulf on the evolving situation surrounding the strategic waterway.

Oman said the new date for the meeting would be determined later, while Iran confirmed that the postponement followed consultations between the two countries and requests from some regional states.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump has said Iran is eager to reach a deal with the United States, adding that the conflict with Iran could end after the US midterm elections.

Speaking to the media in Ireland, Trump said Iran could not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

He said he had no objection to US representatives holding talks with Iranian officials, but stressed that he would not agree to any deal unless it was completely acceptable to him.

Regarding Ukraine, Trump said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said Ukraine would have to stop targeting oil facilities in Russia.

Trump also said the United States was obtaining large quantities of oil from Venezuela. He added that elections in Venezuela would be held when conditions were favourable for them.