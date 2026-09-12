How Iran managed to damage US Jets in Bahrain, Jordan amid Heavy Missile Defences?

TEHRAN – US arranged heavily protected military strongholds across the Middle East but Iranian strikes reportedly damaged US facilities from Bahrain to Jordan, raising fresh questions over the vulnerability of American forces in the region.

The most striking damage has been reported in Bahrain, where a key US naval facility came under repeated Iranian attack during the six-month conflict. Satellite imagery shows massive destruction at base between February and June, with at least 12 buildings damaged, including a command centre.

The scale of destruction was important enough for US Navy to acknowledge that the facility would not quickly return to normal operations. Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao went further, acknowledging that Iran had “badly destroyed” the American facility.

Bahrain hosts headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet and serves as one of America’s most important military hubs in the Gulf. With the facility badly damaged, the US is now reviewing the future of its main military headquarters in the region, including whether the site can be fully restored or whether American operations will need to be reorganised elsewhere.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi praised Cao’s candour and saying Iranian forces inflicted serious damage on the US naval presence in Bahrain as well as other American military installations. But Bahrain was not the only location where Iran managed to penetrate the American military network.

Another major Iranian strike hit Jordan’s Muwaffaq Al-Salti Air Base, also known as Al-Azraq, where American aircraft are stationed. Jordan said its air defences intercepted 18 of 20 Iranian missiles, while two missiles landed in open areas.

Despite the high interception rate, the attack still caused damage. One US A-10 aircraft was destroyed, while eight F-15 fighter jets suffered minor damage, highlighting how even heavily defended facilities remain exposed when targeted by sustained missile attacks.

The situation became even more serious during a separate July attack on the same base. According to US officials, three American service members were killed in that strike. The incident also triggered concerns in Washington over how Iran was able to obtain such detailed information about the facility.

US officials believe Iran used highly detailed satellite imagery got from Chinese entities to help plan the July strike on the Jordanian base. The imagery reportedly gave Iran a clear picture of the facility and its military assets. However, American officials have not identified the Chinese companies allegedly involved and have not accused the Chinese government of directly participating in the attack.

China has rejected the allegation and demanded evidence. The issue nevertheless added another layer to an already escalating confrontation involving Washington, Tehran and Beijing. US previously imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies, accusing them of supplying satellite imagery to Iran.

The damage in Bahrain and Jordan appears to be only part of a much wider Iranian campaign against American military infrastructure.

Iranian attacks reached US facilities in eight Middle Eastern countries, with at least 20 American military locations reportedly suffering damage. The list of affected assets reportedly includes fighter aircraft, hangars, fuel storage facilities and missile defence systems in countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

US Congressional assessment had estimated that by May, 42 American military aircraft had been destroyed or damaged during the conflict. The human cost has also mounted, with 18 US service members killed and more than 800 wounded since February. The attacks have therefore moved beyond symbolic strikes.

Iran appears to have increasingly focused on the infrastructure that keeps American forces operational, airfields, aircraft, command facilities, fuel supplies and air-defence systems, and that is what makes the latest damage particularly significant.