No Let-Up in Pakistan’s Peace Efforts despite back to back US-Iran Attacks

ISLAMABAD – As tensions between US and Iran continue to rise, Pakistan is refusing to step back from its diplomatic efforts. While the crisis grows more volatile, Islamabad is keeping the door to dialogue open, pushing for negotiations and insisting that lasting peace in the region can only come through diplomacy.

Despite latest escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States, Pakistan has remained optimistic about a diplomatic solution, reaffirming that dialogue and diplomacy are the only sustainable route to peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Islamabad, alongside other brotherly countries, was making sincere efforts to help resolve the growing Iran-US crisis and keep the door to negotiations open.

Speaking at the Foreign Office’s weekly briefing, Andrabi said Pakistan would continue pushing for dialogue and diplomatic engagement despite the worsening tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Shehbaz-Pezeshkian meeting takes centre stage

As part of Pakistan’s diplomatic push, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The two leaders discussed the rapidly changing regional situation, with the prime minister reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stressing the importance of diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

According to the Foreign Office, Shehbaz also emphasised that the understanding reached under the Islamabad Agreement offers the most viable path toward lasting peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement with Tehran also continued at the foreign-minister level. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, during which the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest amid the heightened regional tensions.

Despite the latest deterioration in Iran-US relations, Islamabad has signalled that it is not abandoning its diplomatic efforts.

Andrabi said Pakistan remained hopeful and would continue working to promote dialogue and diplomacy, maintaining that military escalation could not provide a lasting solution to the regional crisis.

Pakistan’s latest position underlines Islamabad’s continued push for negotiations as tensions between Iran and the United States threaten to further destabilise an already volatile region.

“We believe that dialogue and diplomatic engagement are the only sustainable way to establish peace and stability in the region,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said.