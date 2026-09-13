Section 144 imposed in Punjab until September 17

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed restrictions under Section 144 across the province from September 13 to 17 to maintain law and order and protect the lives and property of citizens.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a formal notification outlining the restrictions.

According to the department, law enforcement and intelligence agencies have received highly sensitive reports indicating that banned terrorist organisations may be planning to target public gatherings and rallies.

Under the notification, gatherings of five or more people at any public place, road or open area have been prohibited. Processions, public meetings, sit-ins and demonstrations have also been banned across the province.

The carrying and display of all types of weapons at public places has also been prohibited. Legal action will be taken against individuals who encourage or incite people to participate in unlawful gatherings, rallies or protests.

The Home Department clarified that the restrictions would not apply to mosques and other places of worship, funeral prayers, burials and wedding ceremonies.

Courts, government offices and events held after obtaining the required administrative permission or no-objection certificate (NOC) will also remain exempt from the restrictions.

Personnel of law enforcement agencies, intelligence services and security forces performing official duties will also be exempt.

A spokesperson for the Home Department said protecting the lives and property of citizens was the Punjab government’s top priority.

The restrictions have primarily been imposed to prevent possible untoward incidents and maintain peace and stability across the province.