Did Ammy Virk escape unhurt after Gunfire rocks Canada Concert?

CALGARY – Indian Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk was caught up in frightening security scare in Canada after gunfire erupted near his concert convoy in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

The incident took place at around 11pm on September 5 in the McCallum Road area, shortly after the singer’s concert. A vehicle linked to the concert convoy reportedly came under heavy gunfire, with seven bullets said to have been fired at it. Despite the attack, Ammy Virk remained safe and no injuries were reported.

Neither Virk’s team nor law enforcement officials have confirmed that the singer was the intended target. The vehicle carrying Virk and his companions after the performance reportedly did not belong to them, adding another layer of mystery to the incident.

As rumours began spreading online, Virk stepped in himself to calm his worried fans. “Please do not believe everything reported or circulated. With the blessings of Waheguru, I am perfectly safe,” he said in an Instagram message.

His father, Kuljit Singh, also dismissed fears that a specific vehicle in the convoy had been targeted. He said the shooting appeared to be connected to the concert organisers and urged people to stay safe and not panic. But the incident did not end there.

Police received a report of a vehicle fire nearby. Officers reached the Sunnyside Place area and found a vehicle completely burned out. Investigators are now trying to establish whether the fire and shooting are connected or simply two separate incidents.

For millions of Punjabi music and film fans, Ammy Virk needs little introduction. His rise began in 2015, when songs including “Binaani,” “Jatt Di Clip” and “Baap” helped put his name firmly on the map. His debut album “Jatt Da Viron” further cemented his image as an artist who could blend traditional Punjabi folk flavour with a modern sound.

His earthy voice and relatable lyrics quickly struck a chord with young audiences, while his music videos became a regular presence on YouTube and other digital platforms.

Virk made his film debut with Angrej in 2015 and quickly proved he was not just a singer trying his hand at cinema. He went on to star in successful Punjabi films including Nikka Zaildar, Qismat, Sufna and Bhajjo Veero Ve. He later crossed into Hindi cinema with appearances in 83 and Anek, expanding his reach beyond the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Virk eventually launched his own production house, focusing on stories with a distinctly Punjabi soul.

From music stages to cinema screens, he has built a career around staying close to his roots, and after the frightening incident in Canada, his fans are breathing a collective sigh of relief that their favourite star is safe.