Arshad Nadeem fails to secure medal at World Athletics Ultimate Championships 2026

BUDAPEST – Pakistan’s Olympic javelin throw champion Arshad Nadeem failed to secure a medal at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest.

Eight athletes, including Arshad Nadeem, competed in the javelin throw final, but the Pakistani star could not produce a performance strong enough to remain in medal contention.

Arshad opened the competition with a throw of 74.42 metres. He improved his distance with his second attempt, registering 79.66 metres.

His third throw reached 81.49 metres, but it was not enough to earn him a place in the next round. As a result, Arshad did not qualify for a fourth throw and was eliminated from the medal race.

The javelin throw title went to Sri Lanka’s Rumesha Pathirage, who produced the winning effort with his final throw.

Pathirage sent the javelin 91.09 metres on his last attempt to claim the championship.

Earlier this year, Arshad Nadeem failed to defend his title in the javelin throw competition at the Commonwealth Games, and was eliminated from the medal race.

He failed to defend his Commonwealth Games crown, delivering a dismal performance at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Friday night.

In the javelin throw final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Arshad Nadeem missed his first throw, while his second throw was 77.41 metres and his third throw was 75.39 meters. In the final, Arshad Nadeem finished 9th out of 12 athletes.