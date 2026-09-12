Iraq dismisses commander, orders probe after drone attacks on Saudi oil pipeline

Iraq has launched an investigation into the drone attacks that struck Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, while taking disciplinary action against a senior military commander after investigators determined that the drones originated from Iraqi territory.

According to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office, the commander responsible for operations in Maysan province in southern Iraq was dismissed following the findings. Iraqi authorities also ordered an investigation to identify those behind the attacks.

The development came after Saudi Arabia reported that several drones launched from Iraq had targeted its East-West pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions. The strikes reportedly caused injuries and damage to the infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia temporarily halted operations on the pipeline as a precaution following the attacks. An official from the Saudi energy ministry said the incident had resulted in some injuries.

Iraq condemned attacks that threaten Saudi Arabia’s security and welcomed Riyadh’s decision not to immediately retaliate. Baghdad said its prime minister had instructed authorities to determine who was responsible for launching the drones.

As part of the security response, Iraq also ordered the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iraq and Iran to be closed temporarily. Two security sources said Iraqi forces had begun a broad operation aimed at locating those responsible for the attacks.

Te incident has increased security concerns surrounding Iraq’s territory amid ongoing escalation between the US and Iran.