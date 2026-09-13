Minor driver held after 13-year-old girl dies in Karachi crash

KARACHI – A 13-year-old girl, Khola Younis, was killed while her 40-year-old father, Muhammad Younis, was injured after a car collided with their motorcycle at the New Nazimabad Bridge in Karachi’s Manghopir area.

According to police, the car was being driven by a boy aged between 13 and 14 at the time of the accident. People present at the scene caught the minor driver and handed him over to police.

The boy has been taken into custody, and further investigation into the accident is underway.

Rescue officials confirmed that the injured man, Muhammad Younis, was the father of the deceased girl.

The injured father and his daughter’s body were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in a Chhipa ambulance.