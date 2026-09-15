Rs200 Prize Bond Winners, Draw Results – 15 September 2026

Big day for 516806 as the bondholder bagged top prize in the balloting of Draw No. 107, which was held by National Savings Division in Muzaffarabad today on September 15, 2026.

The latest balloting covers three prize categories, with the top reward set at Rs750,000. The second prize is worth Rs250,000 for each winning bond, while the third-prize winners receive Rs1,250 each.

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw 107

The first prize of Rs750,000 has been awarded to bond number 516806. Five numbers have won the second prize of Rs250,000 each.

Prize Category Prize Money Winning Number 1st Prize Rs750,000 516806 2nd Prize Rs250,000 each 381066, 425087, 796229, 799273, 844138 3rd Prize Rs1,250 each See complete draw list

The published results confirm one first-prize winner and five second-prize winners for the Muzaffarabad draw.

How Much Can Rs200 Prize Bond Holders Win?

The Rs200 prize bond draw is divided into three reward levels.

The first-prize winner receives Rs750,000, while each of the five second-prize winners gets Rs250,000. The third category carries a Rs1,250 prize for each winning bond.

This means holders should check the complete results rather than looking only for the top six winning numbers, as a bond can also qualify for the third prize.

How to Check Rs200 Prize Bond Draw 107

Bondholders can match the six-digit number printed on their Rs200 prize bond with the winning-number list for Draw No. 107.

Those checking their bonds should pay particular attention to the complete third-prize list, which contains numerous winning numbers.

The draw was held in Muzaffarabad on September 15, 2026, and the results are now available for bondholders to check.

Bondholders should verify any winning number against the officially issued prize bond results before submitting a claim.