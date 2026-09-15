US admits deploying On-Orbit Weapons in Space for first time But won’t say What They Are

WASHINGTON – The battlefield is moving beyond Earth as US confirms deploying weapons in orbit for the first time, raising fresh fears of a new space arms race involving Russia, China and other rivals.

Washington made a striking admission that could mark a new phase in the global military competition, as the world wants to know more “on-orbit space control weapons” around Earth. The disclosure was made by US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink on September 14 during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

Meink said the weapons are designed to protect American forces against hostile actions by adversaries as threats in space rapidly evolve. But Washington has kept the most important details under wraps. US has not revealed what weapons are currently in orbit, how many have been deployed, when they were launched or exactly what they are capable of doing.

That silence has immediately raised a bigger question, has US entered a new era of offensive space warfare?

US orbital weapons

The term “space control” covers wide range of military capabilities designed to interfere with, disrupt, degrade or potentially destroy an adversary’s space-based systems. That could include electronic warfare, satellite jamming, directed-energy systems and other technologies capable of disabling spacecraft without physically destroying them.

Experts cited in the source material believe non-kinetic systems may be the most likely explanation, although Washington has not confirmed the technology involved. A physical anti-satellite weapon remains possible in principle, but destroying a satellite can create huge amounts of debris capable of threatening other spacecraft.

Modern militaries depend heavily on satellites as they provide communications, navigation, surveillance, intelligence and other capabilities essential to military operations. A weapon that can interfere with those systems could potentially leave an adversary unable to communicate, navigate or maintain a clear picture of the battlefield.

The consequences would not necessarily stop with the military. Satellite infrastructure also supports civilian aviation, financial networks, weather services, communications and other critical systems. That makes space warfare potentially capable of producing effects far beyond the original target.

If Washington’s new weapons are capable of physically destroying satellites, the consequences could be considerably more serious. Anti-satellite attacks can generate thousands of fragments that remain in orbit for years or decades. Those fragments can collide with other spacecraft, creating even more debris and potentially triggering a cascading chain reaction known as the Kessler syndrome.

US, China, Russia and India have all conducted anti-satellite demonstrations or tests in the past, highlighting the growing concern over orbital debris. 1967 Outer Space Treaty bans weapons of mass destruction in orbit but does not prohibit conventional weapons, leaving significant room for military competition in space.

Washington says the move comes against a rapidly changing threat environment. US military officials have repeatedly warned that Russia and China are developing systems designed to threaten American satellites. Russia also demonstrated direct-ascent anti-satellite technology, including its debris-producing Nudol test in 2021.

It even developed electronic warfare and jamming capabilities and operated satellites capable of approaching other spacecraft. Washington has further accused Moscow of pursuing a nuclear-capable anti-satellite capability in orbit, although Russia has denied the allegation.

China meanwhile expanded its military space programme with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance satellites, electronic warfare systems, ground-based lasers, jammers and highly manoeuvrable spacecraft capable of close approaches. Beijing also carried out a major anti-satellite missile test in 2007.

The concern is not merely theoretical. Reports suggest two Russian satellites had apparently interfered with the communications systems of at least a dozen European satellites since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Such interference could potentially expose sensitive information or interfere with the operation of affected spacecraft.

Couple of years back, US also accused Russia of putting a satellite into orbit that Washington believed could attack other satellites. Russia did not publicly comment on the allegation. US Space Force says China is expanding its space capabilities as part of military modernisation, while Russia views space as a battlefield where superiority could prove decisive in future conflicts.

The reality is that the race may already be here. The latest US admission is unlikely to create competition from scratch because Russia and China already possess significant counterspace capabilities. Instead, it could accelerate an arms race that has largely developed out of public view.

The development also highlights the changing mission of America’s US Space Force. Created in 2019 as the first new branch of the US military in roughly 70 years, the Space Force was established to protect American assets in space, including hundreds of satellites supporting communications and surveillance. Its mission has increasingly expanded toward controlling and contesting the space domain.

Space Force spokesperson said its capabilities can be used for both defensive and offensive purposes under the direction of combatant commands.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump’s administration pushes ahead with the massive Golden Dome missile defence programme. The system is expected to combine multiple layers of missile defence with space-based sensors and interceptors designed to counter ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons and other emerging threats.

Meink has also announced progress on space-based interceptors, with hardware reportedly reaching the flight-ready stage. These systems are different from the newly acknowledged space-control weapons. Golden Dome is designed primarily to intercept incoming threats, while space-control weapons are intended to affect the capabilities of adversaries operating in space.

The scale of America’s broader space-defence ambitions is reflected in the projected cost of Golden Dome. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that constructing, deploying and operating the system for 20 years could cost approximately $1.2 trillion. That is dramatically above the earlier estimate of $175 billion.

The agency also warned that despite the enormous expenditure, the system could potentially be overwhelmed by a full-scale attack from Russia or China. Trump previously said the programme would initially require around $25 billion, with its eventual cost expected to reach $175 billion. Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley, who requested the CBO assessment, has criticised the programme, arguing that its ultimate cost would be borne by American taxpayers.

The most dangerous space weapon may not be one that produces an explosion. A satellite could be jammed, blinded or disrupted without being destroyed. Such an attack could interfere with military communications, GPS, intelligence, surveillance and navigation. Because many civilian systems rely on the same infrastructure, the impact could quickly spread to aviation, communications, financial systems and other critical services.