DG ISPR says Makkah Defence Agreement is defensive, not against other alliances

RAWALPINDI – Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement signed between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye is defensive and does not compete with other alliances.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English, he added that the agreement is defensive, complementary and does not compete with other alliances.

He stresseed the Saudi Arabia-Turkey-Pakistan alliance is focused on regional stability and could expand to new partners.

“It’s not a club that has been made for Muslim countries only,” he said, adding that it was the leadership of the three countries who will decide how and when to expand the alliance.

“This agreement, this alliance, always encompasses new willing partners who also believe in regional peace, stability and security, who have a shared vision of non-aggression, non-interference and collective deterrence,” he added.

While responding to question how the alliance will respond when any of the country comes under attack, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stressed that operational details of the Saudi Arabia-Turkey-Pakistan defense commitments remain classified.

He said dialogue was the only option to resolve the Middle East conflict and called on all parties involved to work towards a negotiated and peaceful outcome.

He further stressed Pakistan is not seeking an arms race with India despite its expanding military capabilities.

The DG ISPR said Pakistan will continue counterterrorism operations against attacks it says originate from Afghanistan.