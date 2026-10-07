Army, Rangers take charge of Rawalpindi Security for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 Series

RAWALPINDI — Security has been stepped up across the garrison city of Rawalpindi ahead of Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 International series, with Army and Rangers deployed alongside police and other law-enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the visiting team and the smooth conduct of the matches.

The heightened security comes as the Sri Lankan cricket team arrives in Rawalpindi for a three-match T20I series against Pakistan, with all three encounters scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 9, 11 and 13.

Authorities have intensified security around the stadium and other key locations across the city. The arrangements cover the visiting team’s accommodation, transportation and movement, while additional personnel will remain deployed around the stadium during the matches.

Sri Lankan squad is arriving in Rawalpindi in phases. Eight players and five officials reached the city on Sunday night, followed by another five players on Monday morning. Five more players are expected to join the touring side today, completing the Sri Lankan contingent. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s T20I squad is also assembling in Rawalpindi as the national team begins its preparations for the series.

Date Match Time October 8 Pakistan & Sri Lanka training 5pm October 9 1st T20I 6pm October 10 Team training 5pm October 11 2nd T20I 6pm October 12 Team training 5pm October 13 3rd T20I 6pm

The pre-series activities will begin on October 8, when Pakistan and Sri Lanka will train at 5pm. The sessions will be preceded by the official pre-series media conference, where Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis will address the media before the trophy unveiling ceremony.

The first T20I will be played on October 9, followed by the second match on October 11 and the series finale on October 13. All three matches will begin at 6pm, with the toss scheduled for 5:30pm.

The teams will also train at 5pm on October 10 and October 12. Media access to the October 10 session will be limited to visuals, while a brief interaction with a player or support staff member from either side is expected before the October 12 training session.