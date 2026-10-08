Gold Prices Today in Pakistan: 18, 21, 24K Per Tola Gold Rates

24Karat Gold prices in Pakistan opened at Rs434,436 on Wednesday, whereas price of 10 grams of gold hovered around Rs372,458

New Gold Prices

Commodity New Rate Gold per tola Rs434,436 Gold per 10 grams Rs372,458 International gold $4,119/oz Silver per tola Rs6,488

The stability in Pakistan’s gold market came amid a steady trend in international bullion prices. Gold in the global market stood at $4,119 per ounce.

Per Tola Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs398,233 Rs380,132 Rs325,827 Per 1 Gram Rs34,142 Rs32,590 Rs27,934 Per 10 Gram Rs341,421 Rs325,902 Rs279,344 Per Ounce Rs1,062,500 Rs1,014,100 Rs869,140

The movement in international prices contributed to the downward adjustment in domestic gold rates. Local bullion prices often respond to changes in global gold prices, along with currency movements and other market factors.

Silver Prices

Silver followed gold’s steady trend in the domestic market. The price of silver opened at Rs6,488.

A selling rate of 6,700 was also reported for a 1-kilogram gold bar. However, the available information does not specify the currency or unit basis for this figure, making a direct comparison with the per-tola prices difficult.