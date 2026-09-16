Pakistan passport drops nine places in 2026 travel access ranking

DUBAI – Pakistani passport has fallen nine places to 183rd in the latest 2026 passport ranking, according to a report by Arab media.

The Pakistani passport recorded a mobility score of 42, indicating that its holders have access to 42 destinations through different forms of facilitated travel.

However, the mobility score does not mean that Pakistani citizens can travel visa-free to 42 countries.

Pakistani passport holders have visa-free access to nine destinations, while 29 destinations offer visa-on-arrival facilities and four allow entry through an electronic travel authorization (ETA).

The nine destinations offering visa-free access to Pakistani passport holders are Barbados, Dominica, The Gambia, Haiti, Micronesia, Rwanda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu.

Overall, Pakistani citizens can travel to 42 destinations without obtaining a conventional visa before departure, while a visa is required in advance for 156 destinations.

The latest ranking marks a reversal after several years of gradual improvement.

Pakistan was ranked 180th in 2023, improving to 175th in 2024 and then reaching 174th in 2025. In 2026, however, its ranking dropped to 183rd.

The report places Pakistan among the world’s lowest-ranked passports. Only Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan rank below Pakistan in the cited ranking.

Pakistan’s mobility score has also declined compared with previous years.

The score stood at 36 in 2020 before rising to 47 in 2023\. It remained at 47 in 2024 but fell to 44 in 2025. In 2026, the score declined further to 42.