Update on installation of LESCO Smart AMI meters

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has started the process to purchase 297,000 single-phase AMI smart meters at an estimated cost of around Rs5 billion.

Reports said the new AMI smart single-phase meters will be provided to consumers applying for new electricity connections.

Defective meters are also expected to be replaced with smart meters after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approves the required budget, sources said.

LESCO currently has a significant stock of conventional static meters, which are being installed as replacements for meters that become defective or are damaged due to burning.

The planned procurement of AMI smart meters is being described as part of LESCO’s efforts to modernise its electricity metering system.

The move is expected to gradually increase the use of smart metering technology among the company’s consumers.

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is responsible for distributing electricity across five major districts in Punjab, Pakistan. Its service area covers Lahore, the province’s metropolitan hub, as well as Kasur, known for its agricultural and industrial activity.

LESCO also supplies electricity to Okara, a major cotton-growing region, along with Sheikhupura, which comprises rural and semi-urban areas. The company’s distribution network also extends to Nankana Sahib, serving its smaller towns and surrounding villages.