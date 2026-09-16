PM Shehbaz condemns heinous attempted drone attack against Makkah

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the dastardly and heinous attempted drone attack against the Holy Site of Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

“The people of Pakistan are saddened and perturbed by this outrageous act. There can be no words strong enough to capture the depth of anguish and sorrow felt by us at this reprehensible and unforgivable act,” he said in a statement shared on X.

“We salute the extraordinary vigilance, courage, and professionalism of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, for their swift and heroic action.”

He called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to step back from the brink of further escalation.

“Our region has already suffered far too much from conflict. Dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path towards peace,” he said.

“Pakistan stands unwaveringly, shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the defence of its sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as for the security and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain – a duty that every Pakistani carries close to their heart,” the prime minister concluded.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a drone reportedly launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward Makkah Al-Mukarramah before it could enter the holy city’s restricted airspace, according to the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said the drone was detected and brought down south of Makkah at around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15. Debris from the intercepted drone fell in an area south of the city, according to the information provided by Saudi authorities.

Al-Malki described the incident as the second reported attempt by the Houthis to target Makkah. He said a previous attempt took place on July 27, 2017, when a ballistic missile was reportedly launched toward the holy city.

Saudi authorities said the security of the Grand Mosque, the holy sites and pilgrims remains a priority, adding that measures would be taken to prevent further attacks.