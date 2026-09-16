15-year-old boy dies after rape at gunpoint in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH – A 15-year-old boy has died in Rangpur area of Muzaffargarh following an alleged sexual assault, police said.

According to police, the teenager was allegedly assaulted at gunpoint on August 22. A case was registered on August 28, and the alleged suspect has been arrested.

Police officials said the boy was also suffering from a kidney disease. A post-mortem examination is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

District Police Officer Muzaffargarh said the suspect had been arrested and that an investigation into the incident was underway.

Earlier this year, a young shepherd who was allegedly gang-raped by group of 12 men in Pakistan’s Cholistan desert died after battling critical injuries, sparking outrage and renewed concerns over violence against children in Pakistan.

The tragic incident, which occurred in July, is under police investigation as authorities continue efforts to apprehend all those involved. The victim died at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) after allegedly enduring days of brutal sexual assault and torture at the hands of 12 men in the remote Cholistan desert.

The victim, who was grazing a flock of more than 40 sheep, goes missing on July 1 after being lured away on a bike from Toba Jinnawala near Chak 289/HR. His family’s desperate search ended in horror on July 9, when his brother discovered him in a severely traumatized condition.

According to investigators, the victim told his family before being rushed to hospital that he had been drugged, repeatedly sexually assaulted over several days, and robbed of his entire flock by the gang of 12 men. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at BVH, police confirmed on Tuesday.