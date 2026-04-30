Dubai eases property investment rules for two-year residency visa

DUBAI – The Dubai government has announced significant relaxations in property visa rules, making it easier for foreign investors to obtain a two-year residency visa by purchasing real estate.

Under the new regulations, the previous minimum property value requirement for sole owners has been removed, allowing more investors to benefit from the program.

Jointly owned properties are also eligible, provided each investor’s share is at least AED 400,000. The move aims to boost foreign investment and invigorate the property market.

Authorities confirmed that the two-year investor visa is now more accessible, while other long-term visas maintain their existing criteria.

For example, the five-year retirement visa requires an investment of at least AED 1 million and applicants must be 55 years or older.

The 10-year Golden Visa mandates an investment of AED 2 million and offers benefits such as sponsoring family members and domestic staff, as well as maintaining the visa while living abroad.

Experts predict that these reforms will accelerate Dubai’s real estate growth and attract greater interest from international investors.