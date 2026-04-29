Google Hands Pentagon Access to AI Models, sparking Firestorm inside tech giant

NEW YORK – Leading search engine Google is facing internal backlash after moving ahead with deal allowing US Department of Defense to use its AI systems for classified military work.
As the tech giant describes arrangement as controlled and responsible way to support national security, hundreds of employees have signed an open letter warning that it could open the door to dangerous, opaque uses of AI with little oversight. The controversy revived old tensions inside Google over military partnerships, raising fresh questions about how far the company should go in working with defense agencies.