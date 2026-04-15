Pm Shehbaz Leaves For Three Nation Tour Today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake official visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye from 15–18 April 2026, according to the Foreign Office.

The visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar will be in the bilateral context, where the premier will meet the leadership of both countries to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation as well as regional peace and security.

PM Shehbaz will also visit Türkiye to participate in the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum. During the Forum, the Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders’ Panel, alongside other world leaders, to present Pakistan’s perspective at the Forum.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other key world leaders.

Pakistan’s participation in the Forum reflects its continued commitment to constructive diplomacy, multilateral cooperation, and meaningful engagement with the international community on issues of global importance.

The prime minister will be accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, as well as other senior officials.