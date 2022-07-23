Saudi man arrested for helping Israeli journalist enter Makkah
Share
JEDDAH – A Saudi man has been arrested for helping an Israeli journalist enter Makkah city, Islam’s holiest city where non-Muslim are not allowed to visit.
The development comes after the journalist identified as Gil Tamary of Israel’s Channel 13 shared videos of himself visiting the holy places in Makkah, in defiance of a ban on non-Muslims.
His posts on Twitter had sparked anger on social media where users demanded the authorities to take action against people involved in it.
The official Saudi Press Agency reported that prosecution process has been initiated against a citizen for "transferring and facilitating the entry of a (non-Muslim) journalist".
SPA did not share name the journalist but said he is an American citizen, whose case has also been sent to prosecutors "to take the necessary procedures against him in accordance with the applied laws".
In the viral video clip, the Israel journalist can be seen visiting Mount Arafat, where Muslim pilgrims gather every year to pray during the climax of the Hajj.
Saudi Arabia decides to open its airspace for ... 02:34 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has decided to grant overflight access to all air carriers, including from Israel, ahead of ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan logs 693 new Covid cases, two deaths10:13 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Saudi man arrested for helping Israeli journalist enter Makkah09:41 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:54 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab after nail-biting election win08:33 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 July 202208:10 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Areeba Habib showers love on Shehnaaz Gill06:50 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Amna Ilyas sizzles in latest bold photos05:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Nadia Afghan recalls Shashlick days with Sarmad Khoosat08:43 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022