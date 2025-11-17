Rs100 Prize Bond Draw Results – Check 17 November Winners

HYDERABAD – The 52nd draw of Rs100 Prize Bond is being held today in Hyderabad, with all eyes of prize bond holders on winners’ list.
Rs100 Bond Winners November 2025
|Prize
|Winning Number(s)
|1st Prize
|TBA
|2nd Prize
|TBA
The winners will be announced shortly after balloting…
The draw also awarded three second prizes of Rs. 200,000 each, followed by 1,199 third-tier prizes worth Rs. 1,000 each. With thousands of hopeful investors awaiting the results.
Rs100 prize bond Winning Amount
|NO OF PRIZES
|AMOUNT
|Prize
|01
|700,000
|First Prize
|03
|200,000
|Second Prize Winners
|1696
|1,000
|Third Winners
Prize bonds continue to be a longstanding and popular investment avenue in Pakistan, offering citizens a secure savings option paired with the excitement of quarterly prize draws. Each announcement sparks significant nationwide interest as bondholders eagerly check their numbers for potential winnings.