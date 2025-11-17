Latest

Business, Pakistan

Rs100 Prize Bond Draw Results – Check 17 November Winners

By News Desk
9:21 am | Nov 17, 2025
Rs100 Prize Bond Draw Results Check 17 November Winners

HYDERABAD The 52nd draw of Rs100 Prize Bond is being held today in Hyderabad, with all eyes of prize bond holders on winners’ list.

Rs100 Bond Winners November 2025

Prize Winning Number(s)
1st Prize TBA
2nd Prize TBA

The winners will be announced shortly after balloting…

The draw also awarded three second prizes of Rs. 200,000 each, followed by 1,199 third-tier prizes worth Rs. 1,000 each. With thousands of hopeful investors awaiting the results.

Rs100 prize bond Winning Amount

NO OF PRIZES AMOUNT  Prize
01 700,000 First Prize
03 200,000 Second Prize Winners
1696 1,000 Third Winners

Prize bonds continue to be a longstanding and popular investment avenue in Pakistan, offering citizens a secure savings option paired with the excitement of quarterly prize draws. Each announcement sparks significant nationwide interest as bondholders eagerly check their numbers for potential winnings.

Rs100 Prize Bond Draw Results Check 17 November Winners

1500 Prize Bond – Check November 2025 Draw Results here

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now