Son axes Mother to Death for Her Second Marriage in Kusur

KASUR – A shocking and brutal murder shocked Pakistanis as a son axed his own mother over her remarriage dispute.

Kasur Police said Sobiya Bibi recently tied the knot for sthe econd time, which triggered resentment and anger in her family. Zeeshan, her son from first marriage, had a heated debate with his mother on the issue, and it escalated toa terrifying degree where he ultimately planned her murder.

Zeeshan tricked his mother into a banana plantation area, where he struck her repeatedly with an axe, in what is said to be an utterly shocking and heart-wrenching incident.

Local cops acted swiftly, arriving at the scene to take the body into custody and launch immediate legal proceedings. The accused, Zeeshan, has been arrested, and an investigation into murder case is underway.

This brutal incident is a reminder of the devastating consequences of familial disputes and unresolved anger.