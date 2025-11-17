Pm Shehbaz Visit Karachi Today To Launch Newly Upgraded Shalimar Train

KARACHI – Pakistan’s port city Karachi is witnessing upgradation of railway like never before as iconic Karachi Cantt Railway Station has been transformed into a modern travel hub, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the country’s financial hub today to inaugurate the project.

Pakistan Railways officially completed long-awaited renovation, turning the ancient structure into a dazzling, modernized station packed with cutting-edge passenger facilities.

Under the massive upgradation project, passengers can now enjoy brand-new escalators, premium CIP lounges, modern waiting halls, Executive-class washrooms, Instant ticketing with PO machines & ATM services, High-tech information desks and QR-code-based digital complaint system, which are directly connected to Ministry of Railways and Headquarters.

Cleanliness has been taken to an unprecedented level with Sindh Solid Waste Management Board maintaining 24/7 cleanliness across the station and its surrounding tracks.

To upgrade aesthetic appeal, uniform standard model stalls have been introduced, while a state-of-the-art announcement system now guides passengers with crystal-clear communication.

Sindh Government officially declared majestic historical building a Protected Heritage Site, ensuring its legacy is preserved even as it enters a new technological era.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate fully upgraded Shalimar Express, which has been transformed from end to end. Railway officials confirm that the entire rake has been refurbished, creating a brand-new travel experience with:

Under upgradation, the train includes Live Kitchen serving fresh, hot, restaurant-quality meals, Free onboard Wi-Fi for all passengers, modern dining car built to international food standards.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, who has been in Karachi for the past two days, personally reviewed the project’s completion. His hands-on involvement and rapid decision-making ensured the upgradation was completed on time.