Pakistan Railways announces new train timings for major routes from Lahore, Faisalabad

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has rolled out a revised train schedule for major routes originating from Lahore and Faisalabad, effective immediately.

The updated timings aim to improve operational efficiency, enhance travel punctuality, and cater to growing passenger demand.

The new schedule includes key adjustments to the departure times of several popular trains.

The Karakoram Express will now depart from Lahore at 3:00 pm bound for Karachi. The Pak Business Express has been rescheduled to leave at 5:45 PM, replacing its previous departure time of 4:30 PM.

The Karachi Express will now depart at 6:00 PM, while the Green Line Express, which is currently accommodating Shah Hussain Express passengers, will leave Lahore for Karachi at 8:40 PM.

Additionally, both the Karakoram and Pakistan Express will operate via Sahiwal on their journeys.

For trains departing from Faisalabad, the Millat Express will now depart at 2:00 PM, heading to Karachi via Chak Jhumra, Sangla Hill, Lahore, and Sahiwal. The Rehman Baba Express will follow the same route.

On their return journeys, the Pakistan Express will travel from Karachi to Rawalpindi via Lahore, while the Millat Express will return to Faisalabad, passing through Lahore, Sahiwal, Sangla Hill, and Chak Jhumra. The Rehman Baba Express will run from Lahore to Peshawar, also via Sahiwal.