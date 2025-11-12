Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Check US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Market Rates – 12 Nov 2025

Latest

By News Desk
9:05 am | Nov 12, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows minor fluctuations against key foreign currencies in the open market, according to data from exchange dealers.

US Dollar was being traded at Rs 281.6 for buying and Rs 281.8 for selling, reflecting a steady position compared to previous sessions.

UK pound stood at Rs 381.15 (buying) and Rs 384.15 (selling), while the Euro was recorded at Rs 332.1 and Rs 335.6, respectively. The UAE dirham traded at Rs 76.9 for buying and Rs 77.9 for selling, and the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs 75.6 and Rs 76.2.

Kuwaiti dinar remained the most expensive foreign currency in the market, with its buying rate at Rs 914.1 and selling at Rs 923.1, followed by the Bahraini dinar at Rs 747.1 and Rs 754.6.

Canadian dollar stood at Rs 205.75 (buying) and Rs 212.75 (selling), whereas the Australian dollar was recorded at Rs 185.5 and Rs 190.5.

 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
