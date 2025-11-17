Khalistan Referendum set for Nov 23 in Canada amid Sikh’s struggle for separate state

OTTAWA – Sikhs from across the globe, traveling from US, Europe, and beyond were arriving in Canada to cast their votes in the Khalistan Referendum.

What started as legal approval by Canadian government quickly transformed into a moment charged with hope, determination, and the promise of democratic expression. For Sikh community, November 23 is next chapter in their enduring pursuit of self-determination.

Canadian authorities officially approved holding of Khalistan Referendum on November 23, a decision that has been warmly welcomed by the global Sikh advocacy group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The referendum will take place at Ottawa’s historic Billings Estate National Historic Site, where preparations are already underway.

In a statement, SFJ’s General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun praised Canadian government’s approval, calling it as endorsement of the Sikh community’s democratic and peaceful right to express political opinion. He stressed that the November 23 referendum marks a crucial stage in the Sikh nation’s struggle for the right to self-determination.

Pannun said Khalistan Referendum is a peaceful and entirely legal democratic process. Granting Billings Estate, a national historic site, reflects the Canadian government’s trust in the Sikh community’s commitment to democratic conduct.

He urged Sikh voters to come to Billings Estate on November 23 and cast their votes peacefully and responsibly. He added that the global Sikh community will continue its political expression through democratic means, and that on November 24, Sikh voters worldwide will reaffirm their political aspirations through the ballot.