‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram to grace Lanka Premier League final

One of the most revered figures in the world of cricket and brand ambassador for the Lanka Premier League 2022, Wasim Akram will be in attendance during the Final of the tournament on 23rd December, 2022.
Talking about witnessing the final in Sri Lanka, one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, who picked up 916 international wickets said, “My association with the Lanka Premier League has been terrific. I am excited to see the final. I have been following the league and have seen some superb performances from young domestic players. Congratulation to IPG and Sri Lanka Cricket for successfully hosting the tournament in a short span of time.”
Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL said, “We are excited about Wasim Akram confirming his presence for the final match. He has been a role model for several youngsters and I am sure that these young players will get an opportunity to interact with him and learn from his experience.”
Speaking about on how the Lanka Premier League is helping in boosting the country’s economy, he said, “This tournament is a great addition to the domestic cricket calendar and has found some great talents. It gives us an ideal platform to find and nurture the best cricketing talent. I am sure we will see several players from the LPL playing for the national cricket team in coming years.”
Tournament director, Samantha, said, “We are looking forward to welcome Wasim Akram to grace us with his presence for the final. The league has seen some exciting young players and I wish them best for their future.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in domestic market touched all-time high level of Rs178,800 after registering an increase of Rs3,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of the yellow metal rose to Rs153,292 after an increase of Rs3,344. The commodity also registered gained in the international market where it jumped by $12 to $1,808 per ounce.
Gold prices have soared by Rs52,800 per tola and Rs45,096 per 10 grams since Jan 1 when rates stood at Rs126,200 and Rs108,196, respectively.
A member of the Sarafa association told media that gold hoarding caused whooping surge in prices. He asked the finance minister to take measures to curb the illegal practice.
Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver also witnessed an increase of Rs20 to reach Rs2,050 per tola in the domestic markets.
