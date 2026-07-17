vivo launches X300 FE in Pakistan with ZEISS Cameras and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

LAHORE – vivo has officially launched the vivo X300 FE in Pakistan, introducing a lightweight flagship smartphone that combines professional-grade ZEISS imaging, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 chipset, advanced AI features, and long-term software support in a compact design. Designed for urban users seeking premium photography, productivity, and flagship performance without the bulk, the X300 FE features a flat-body design, a powerful camera system, and a massive battery while weighing just 191 grams and measuring 7.99mm thick.

The vivo X300 FE is equipped with the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System, featuring a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, 50MP ZEISS Main Camera, and a 110° Ultra-Wide Low-Distortion Camera. The imaging system is powered by vivo’s AI True Clarity Engine, which integrates the NICE 3.0 Optical Reconstruction Engine, MAGIC 2.0 Image Restoration Engine, and Magic Cloud technology to improve image detail, texture reconstruction, and overall clarity across different lighting conditions and shooting distances. vivo has also introduced compatibility with the vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, an optional compact Kepler optical accessory showcased for promotional purposes.

The X300 FE introduces a dedicated Stage Mode, specifically designed for concerts and live events. Using the Telephoto Magic 2.0 algorithm and GTR 3.0 optimizations, the phone delivers sharper telephoto portraits with lifelike facial details, accurate colors, natural tonal transitions, and balanced saturation under challenging lighting conditions. Its Ultra-Clear Stage Photography enhances long-range performance, while Dual-View Stage Video allows users to simultaneously record both the stage and their own reactions during live performances. For low-light scenarios, Flash Portrait combines adaptive zoom flash with intelligent processing to produce balanced lighting and realistic skin tones.

The handset also features Street Photography Mode, designed to preserve natural grain, subtle motion blur, and ambient lighting to create authentic and emotionally engaging photographs. Portrait enthusiasts can take advantage of ZEISS Multifocal Portrait, offering focal lengths ranging from 23mm to 100mm for professional-looking portraits with refined background separation. For video creators, the X300 FE supports 4K recording at 60fps, 4K recording at 120fps, and 8K recording at 30fps, catering to a wide range of content creation needs.

The smartphone introduces an AI Creative Camera that combines AI Portrait with multiple artistic styles, including Travel Portrait, Anime, and Stage aesthetics, allowing users to create more expressive images. Complementing these are several AI-powered editing tools, including AI Magic Move, AI Image Expander, AI Reflection Erase, and AI Erase, all designed to simplify editing while providing greater creative flexibility.

The vivo X300 FE follows a minimalist flat-design philosophy with a 6.31-inch flat display surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels for a symmetrical appearance and comfortable one-handed operation. The device features a Metallic Sand AG glass back with an upgraded matte finish that improves grip while resisting fingerprints. Its Dynamic Camera Module, crafted using a floating droplet-shaped cold-sculpting process, blends seamlessly into the phone’s rear panel, while the aerospace-grade aluminum frame enhances durability without compromising portability. The X300 FE will be available in three color options: Glow White, Urban Olive, and Luxe Black.

Running on OriginOS 6, the X300 FE delivers enhanced connectivity across Windows PCs, Macs, and iPads through the vivo Office Kit. Additional software features include One-Tap Transfer for iPhone, Origin Island for intelligent interaction, Private Space for secure file and app storage, vivo Security, and the Origin Smooth Engine. vivo says the software ensures a 5-Year Smooth Experience, delivering long-term responsiveness and optimized performance.

Powering the X300 FE is Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 mobile platform, designed to deliver fast multitasking, responsive gaming, and efficient content creation. To maintain sustained performance, the smartphone includes an Efficient VC Liquid Cooling System featuring a 4005mm² vapor chamber and high-performance thermal graphite, helping maintain lower temperatures and stable frame rates during prolonged workloads.

Massive Battery with Fast Charging

Despite its compact form factor, the X300 FE packs a 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery supported by 90W FlashCharge and 40W Wireless Charging. The battery incorporates 4th-Generation Silicon Anode Technology and an intelligent Energy Efficiency Engine to improve charging efficiency, energy density, battery lifespan, and overall safety. The smartphone also carries IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, making it well-suited for everyday use in challenging environments.

vivo has committed to extended software support for the X300 FE, promising five years of Android OS upgrades, seven years of security updates, and five years of smooth performance optimization, ensuring the device remains reliable and secure for years to come.

Price and Availability in Pakistan

The vivo X300 FE with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at PKR 269,000. Pre-orders in Pakistan begin on July 18, 2026, while official sales start on July 25, 2026.

Customers purchasing the vivo X300 FE before August 31, 2026, will receive vivo X Care Services, including a one-time free screen replacement, one-time free battery cover replacement, free protective film, free back cover, all within 12 months of purchase, along with complimentary courier service to vivo service centers across Pakistan.