Araghchi leads Iranian Delegation to Doha to condole death of Qatar’s Former Emir

ISLAMABAD – An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Doha on Wednesday in a high-profile diplomatic visit that combines official condolences with strategic regional engagement.

According to Iranian state-affiliated reports, Araghchi’s visit is intended to convey Tehran’s condolences to Qatar’s leadership after death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, while also providing an opportunity for discussions with senior Qatari officials.

The visit comes only weeks after Doha hosted indirect technical-level contacts between Iranian and U.S. representatives, with Qatar acting as a key intermediary in efforts to manage tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. The latest trip is therefore drawing attention not only for its ceremonial significance but also for its broader diplomatic context.

Before traveling to Doha, Araghchi issued message expressing his deepest sympathies to Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Al Thani family, and the Qatari people. He also offered prayers for mercy upon the late former ruler.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, widely credited with transforming Qatar into a major regional and global player during his years in power, died at the age of 74 after a prolonged illness.

While the primary purpose of the Iranian delegation’s visit is to pay official respects, its timing has fueled interest amid ongoing regional diplomacy, with Doha continuing to play a central mediating role in sensitive discussions involving Tehran and Washington.