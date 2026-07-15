Lhc Approves Subsidised Car Scheme For Punjab Judicial Officers

LAHORE – The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court has approved a subsidised vehicle scheme for judicial officers in Punjab, allowing them to purchase official cars at discounted prices.

According to a circular, under the Transport Monetisation Facility, nearly 2,000 judicial officers across Punjab will be able to buy government vehicles at subsidised rates ranging from Rs250,000 to Rs350,000.

The scheme will benefit District and Sessions Judges, Additional District and Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, Civil Judges, and Family Court Judges.

Judges serving in Anti-Terrorism Courts, Accountability Courts, Banking Courts, FIA Courts, Anti-Narcotics Courts, Customs Courts, and Labour Courts will also be eligible for the facility.

In addition, Punjab judiciary officers currently serving on deputation at the Supreme Court, Islamabad High Court, Constitutional Court, and other institutions will also be entitled to avail themselves of the scheme.