Rs50 Million Interest-Free Loans announced as Punjab bets big on Pink Salt Exports

LAHORE – Another boost for Pakistan’s pink salt industry as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the Chief Minister Pink Salt Value Addition Financing Scheme, offering interest-free loans ranging from Rs5 million to Rs50 million for investors entering the sector.

The scheme inaugurated digitally, aimed to boost value-added production, exports, attract foreign investment, and generate thousands of new jobs across Punjab. Alongside the financing initiative, the CM announced the establishment of a 110-acre state-of-the-art Pink Salt Mineral Processing Zone near Qaidabad in Khushab district.

Officials said the zone will house more than 200 industrial units and is expected to attract up to $150 million in investment, while creating approximately 10,000 direct employment opportunities.

To support investors, the government will also establish a Business Facilitation Center and model retail outlets, providing a streamlined environment for businesses involved in the processing and export of pink salt products.

Under newly launched scheme, interest-free loans of Rs5 million to Rs50 million will be available to new investors engaged in pink salt processing, grinding, refining, cleaning, and packaging. Borrowers will have five years to repay the loans, making it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises to enter the rapidly growing value-addition sector.

Government officials said Pakistan has potential to earn an additional $300 million annually in foreign exchange by focusing on value-added pink salt products instead of exporting raw material. They added that the first phase of pink salt auctions generated bids worth Rs471 million, while the second phase has already received offers totaling Rs2.5 billion.

Officials highlighted that the digitalization of lease and licence auctions by the Mines and Minerals Department has significantly increased government revenue through a more transparent system.

Addressing the ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the financing scheme would not only create thousands of new jobs but also strengthen Pakistan’s exports and increase government revenue. She emphasized that value addition would enhance global demand for processed, packaged, and decorative pink salt products.

CM also invited local and international investors to submit online applications through the Mines and Minerals Department and take advantage of the financing scheme, saying the initiative marks a significant step toward expanding Pakistan’s exports, strengthening local industry, and unlocking the full economic potential of the country’s world-renowned pink salt reserves.