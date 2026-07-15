Areesha Razi Khan welcomes second child

Pakistani television actress Areesha Razi Khan has welcomed her second child, sharing the joyful news with her fans on social media.

In an Instagram post, the popular actress announced that her daughter was born on July 12, 2026, and revealed that she has been named Umaira Ansari.

Sharing the announcement, Areesha wrote: “Our little princess is here. Welcome to the world, Umaira Ansari. Abdul Dayan is now a proud big brother.”

Fans, fellow actors, and members of the entertainment industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the actress and her family.

Areesha married Abdullah Farukh in 2024, following their nikah in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Abdul Dayan, in March 2025.