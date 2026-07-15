Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Per Tola Gold Price – 15 July 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped in previous session amid a downward trend in international bullion markets, pushing domestic rates below Rs4.24lac.

The price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs5,600 per tola, taking the new rate to Rs424,136. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a decline of Rs4,801 settling at Rs. 363,628.

Gold Old Price Increase New Price 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs. 429,736 -Rs. 5,60 Rs. 424,136 24K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs. 368,439 -Rs. 4,801 Rs. 363,628

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs. 394,716 Rs. 376,775 Rs. 322,950 Per Gram Rs. 33,841 Rs. 32,303 Rs. 27,668 Per 10 Grams Rs. 338,415 Rs. 323,032 Rs. 276,885 Per Ounce Rs. 959,161.5 Rs. 915,563 Rs. 784×768

The downward movement was also seen in global trading, where gold prices dropped $56 per ounce to close the week at $4,017 per ounce. International price movements are closely monitored by Pakistan’s bullion market, as they play a key role in determining local gold rates alongside currency fluctuations and domestic market conditions.

Silver prices followed the same downward trajectory. The price of silver in Pakistan decreased by Rs50 per tola, bringing the latest rate to Rs. 6,289 per tola on Wednesday.

The latest decrease highlights continued pressure in the bullion market.