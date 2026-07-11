Silver Price hits Record High in Pakistan touching Rs6,462 mark

KARACHI – As gold prices recovered in Pakistan, silver stole spotlight by touching unprecedented milestone. The shiny metal climbed to record Rs6,462 per tola on Saturday, extending its strong rally amid firm international bullion prices and robust local market sentiment.

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs1,100 per tola, taking it to Rs433,536. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs943, reaching Rs371,687. The latest gains came just a day after the precious metal witnessed a decline. On Friday, gold had fallen by Rs1,400 per tola, closing at Rs432,436, before reversing course with Saturday’s recovery.

Gold and Silver Prices

The rally was driven by gains in the international bullion market, where gold advanced by $11 per ounce to $4,111, a price that includes a $20 premium. The upward movement in global markets provided fresh support to domestic bullion prices.