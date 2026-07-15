Labourer commits suicide over high electricity bill in Punjab

KASUR – A labourer allegedly died by suicide after receiving a high electricity bill in Kot Radha Kishan, Punjab, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the village of Bhutan Pura, where the deceased, identified as Nasir Ali, worked as a daily wage labourer and was the father of two children.

Neighbours said Nasir Ali’s family had travelled to Bahawalnagar and that he had been under severe stress after receiving an electricity bill of Rs41,062.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the incident is underway.