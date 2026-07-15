Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 15 July 2026

KARACHI – Currency Exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market remained largely stable over weekend, with US dollar, euro, pound sterling and Gulf currencies showing little movement against the Pakistani rupee.

According to the latest market rates, the US dollar (USD) was quoted at Rs279.2 for buying and Rs280.6 for selling. Euro was available at Rs318.22 (buying) and Rs322.2 (selling), while the British pound sterling (GBP) traded at Rs373.46 for buying and Rs376.15 for selling.

UAE dirham (AED) stood at Rs76.25 for buying and Rs76.8 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs74.65 and Rs75.2, respectively. Qatari riyal (QAR) traded at Rs75.34 for buying and Rs76.4 for selling, while the Omani riyal (OMR) was available at Rs725.35 and Rs735.6. Bahraini dinar (BHD) was quoted at Rs740.56 for buying and Rs750.85 for selling, while the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) remained the highest-valued currency in the market at Rs889.48 for buying and Rs899.95 for selling.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 193.33 196.25 Bahrain Dinar 740.56 750.85 Canadian Dollar 197.33 201.45 China Yuan 38.00 38.75 Danish Krone 42.56 43.25 Euro 318.22 322.2 Hong Kong Dollar 35.22 36.23 Indian Rupee 2.80 3.15 Japanese Yen 1.71 1.81 Kuwaiti Dinar 889.48 899.95 Malaysian Ringgit 67.15 67.95 New Zealand Dollar 159.00 160.75 Norwegian Krone 27.99 28.29 Omani Riyal 725.35 735.60 Qatari Riyal 75.34 76.40 Saudi Riyal 74.65 75.20 Singapore Dollar 214.18 217.95 Swedish Krona 28.25 28.90 Swiss Franc 343.59 348.25 Thai Baht 8.55 8.80 U.A.E. Dirham 76.25 76.80 UK Pound Sterling 373 46 376.15 US Dollar 279.2 280.6