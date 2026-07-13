Trump claims US Takeover of Strait of Hormuz, announces 20% Cargo Fee

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump announced that US will assume responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that Washington is “taking over” the strategic waterway and will serve as its “guardian.”

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will remain open to international shipping “with or without Iran,” while announcing what he described as the reinstatement of an “Iranian blockade.” Under the proposal, Iranian vessels and customers would be barred from entering or leaving through the strait, whereas ships from all other countries would continue to enjoy unrestricted access.

The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The U.S.A.… pic.twitter.com/m81hb9Nl3p — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) July 13, 2026

Trump also unveiled a controversial plan to impose a 20% charge on all cargo transiting the waterway, arguing that the fee would reimburse the United States for the costs of providing security in one of the world’s most volatile maritime chokepoints.

The president further claimed that the United States had previously reached an agreement with Iran but alleged that Tehran failed to honor its commitments. He said the process of implementing the new policy would begin immediately.

If enacted, the proposal would represent a dramatic shift in U.S. policy toward the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor through which a significant share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passes. The announcement is likely to trigger strong reactions from Iran, regional governments, and the international community.