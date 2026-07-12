Relief for Millions as Trump administration extends TPS Work Permits

WASHINGTON – Trump administration granted last-minute extension of work permits for millions of migrants living in US under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program. The decision, announced just hours before the permits were due to expire.

POTUS extended work permits for millions of migrants living in the United States under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, preventing an immediate disruption that could have affected workers and employers across the country.

The decision came just hours before thousands of employment authorization documents were set to expire, offering temporary relief to TPS beneficiaries from Haiti, Ethiopia, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan, and Myanmar.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Haitian nationals will now be authorized to work until July 24, while work permits for TPS holders from Ethiopia, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, South Sudan, and Myanmar have also been extended, with their new expiry dates falling one week later.

The extension follows legal development. Last month, US Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration has the authority to terminate Temporary Protected Status for nationals of Haiti and Syria, raising uncertainty over the future of the humanitarian program.

Temporary Protected Status is US immigration program that allows eligible foreign nationals to remain in the country and work legally when conditions such as armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary crises make it unsafe to return to their home countries.

Labor organizations strongly urged administration to extend permits, warning that allowing millions of work authorizations to lapse overnight would have triggered workforce shortages, disrupted businesses, and created uncertainty across key industries that rely heavily on TPS workers.

Despite the extension, Trump administration continues to pursue one of the toughest immigration agendas in recent years, including expanded deportation efforts and stricter enforcement measures. Human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized these policies, arguing they place vulnerable migrant communities at greater risk.

During 2024 presidential campaign, Trump pledged to intensify efforts against illegal immigration, making border security and immigration enforcement central pillars of his platform. However, critics contend that the administration’s broader immigration policies are also having far-reaching consequences for many individuals who are legally present in the US.