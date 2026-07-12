Iran War Updates: Hormuz closed again as US pounds Iran with New Strikes

United States on Sunday launched new wave of military strikes against Iran after Tehran targeted a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the latest operation marks the third round of strikes carried out this week.

Strait of Hormuz closed until further notice

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice. Iranian state media said the decision came after a commercial vessel allegedly switched off its identification and tracking systems and deviated from an approved shipping route.

IRGC said the vessel ignored repeated warnings before it was targeted with warning fire and a cruise missile, forcing it to stop. The force also warned that any further US “aggression” would receive a “strong” response and that additional American bases in the region could be targeted.

Commercial vessel damaged, crew member missing

US officials said Cyprus-flagged commercial vessel suffered severe damage during the incident. According to the US military, the ship’s engine room was hit, leaving it unable to continue its voyage. One crew member is reported missing.

CENTCOM said Iran had been given another opportunity to comply after previous attacks on commercial shipping but had once again failed to do so. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared the statement, saying “Iran made the wrong choice. Now it will pay the price.”

US claims nearly 140 Iranian military targets struck

CENTCOM said approximately 140 Iranian military targets were hit during the latest round of attacks.

The targets included Missile installations, Drone facilities, Naval capabilities, Ammunition storage sites, Communications networks, Coastal surveillance positions.

According to the US military, more than 300 Iranian targets have been struck across three waves of operations this week with the aim of weakening Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran hits back on US military facilities

Iranian armed forced claimed they responded by attacking American military installations in the region. According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Iranian forces destroyed the command-and-control center and an MQ drone hangar at a US air base in Jordan.

IRGC also claimed that US forces had attempted to provoke several ships south of the Strait of Hormuz using an unauthorized route before carrying out airstrikes on Iranian coastal bases and telecommunications towers. Iran said its response was immediate and decisive.

UAE says air defenses intercept Iranian missiles and drones

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems intercepted missiles and drones launched from Iran. Officials have not released details regarding the number of projectiles fired, intended targets or possible damage. Meanwhile, Iran’s Fars News Agency claimed several missiles successfully struck targets in Qatar and the UAE, including US military bases.

Qatar says missile attack intercepted

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said its armed forces intercepted a missile attack targeting the country. Doha reported hearing explosions and seeing interceptor missiles in the skies above the capital. Authorities instructed residents to remain inside their homes or move to safe locations.

High Alert in Bahrain

Sirens sounded across Bahrain as authorities urged residents to seek shelter and remain in safe locations amid rising regional tensions.

Crew abandons damaged container ship near Oman

UK Maritime Trade Operations authority said the crew of a container vessel abandoned ship after its stern was damaged and a fire broke out near Oman. The authority said the crew had moved into lifeboats while investigations into the incident continue.

Iran reports US strikes on southern coastal areas

Iranian media reported that US strikes targeted several locations across the country’s southern coastline, including: Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask. Chabahar, Kangan, Bandar Deyr and Asaluyeh. Explosions were also reported near Shah Abdullah village in Khuzestan Province and at the entrance to Deylam County in Bushehr Province.

Officials in Bushehr said no casualties had been reported in Bushehr, Asaluyeh or Deyr. Iranian state media later reported that the situation in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask had returned to calm.

The latest attacks are another sharp escalation in the confrontation between the US and Iran. While Washington says its strikes were carried out in response to attacks on commercial shipping, Tehran maintains it acted against a vessel that violated navigation instructions and has vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed until further notice.

More updates to follow…