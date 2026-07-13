Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 13 July 2026

KARACHI – Currency Exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market remained largely stable over weekend, with US dollar, euro, pound sterling and Gulf currencies showing little movement against the Pakistani rupee.
According to the latest market rates, the US dollar (USD) was quoted at Rs278.9 for buying and Rs279.25 for selling. Euro was available at Rs319.43 (buying) and Rs323.5 (selling), while the British pound sterling (GBP) traded at Rs375.06 for buying and Rs378.15 for selling.
UAE dirham (AED) stood at Rs76.2 for buying and Rs76.9 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs74.55 and Rs75.1, respectively. Qatari riyal (QAR) traded at Rs75.39 for buying and Rs76.45 for selling, while the Omani riyal (OMR) was available at Rs725.33 and Rs735.58. Bahraini dinar (BHD) was quoted at Rs74.56 for buying and Rs750.85 for selling, while the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) remained the highest-valued currency in the market at Rs889.43 for buying and Rs899.9 for selling.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|193.58
|197.95
|Bahrain Dinar
|740.56
|750.85
|Canadian Dollar
|196.94
|199.95
|China Yuan
|38.00
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|42.56
|43.25
|Euro
|319.28
|323.40
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.22
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|2.80
|3.15
|Japanese Yen
|1.70
|1.80
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|889.43
|899.90
|Malaysian Ringgit
|67.15
|67.95
|New Zealand Dollar
|157.78
|160.45
|Norwegian Krone
|27.99
|28.29
|Omani Riyal
|725.33
|735.58
|Qatari Riyal
|75.39
|76.45
|Saudi Riyal
|74.55
|75.10
|Singapore Dollar
|214.18
|217.95
|Swedish Krona
|28.25
|28.90
|Swiss Franc
|343.59
|348.25
|Thai Baht
|8.50
|8.75
|U.A.E. Dirham
|76.20
|76.90
|UK Pound Sterling
|375.06
|378.15
|US Dollar
|278.9
|279.25
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72