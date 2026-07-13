Bahrain, Oman come under Fresh Iranian Attacks as Middle East conflict escalates

TEHRAN/MANAMA – Iranian forces continue attacks across Gulf, hitting Bahrain and Oman while alleging that key US-linked military assets had been hit.

In a statement, IRGC confirmed targeting US military facilities in Juffair, Bahrain, claiming fires erupted at the site. It mentioned that the forces destroyed Oman’s long-range FPS airborne radar and a ship-detection radar system.

🇺🇸 The US military says it struck dozens of targets across Iran, including air defence systems, radar sites, missile and drone facilities, and small boats. 🇮🇷 Iran says it retaliated with missile and drone attacks on US-linked military sites in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.… pic.twitter.com/xEK8tgL9Id — Savchenko Volodymyr (@SavchenkoReview) July 13, 2026

The attacks comes in response to US second straight day of military strikes against Iran. The latest escalation dealt another blow to an interim agreement intended to halt months of hostilities that have shaken global energy markets and heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.

US Central Command (Centcom) said its newest military operation struck around 140 Iranian military targets. Centcom said American forces carried out precision strikes on dozens of sites across Iran aimed at weakening Tehran’s ability to threaten international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The operation targeted Iranian air defence systems, coastal radar installations, missile and drone capabilities, and small naval vessels. The US military said fighter aircraft, naval warships, one-way attack drones and, for the first time, one-way maritime drones were used during the offensive.

The command also rejected Iranian claims over the strategic waterway, insisting that Tehran has no authority over the Strait of Hormuz. It said US forces remain fully deployed to guarantee freedom of navigation for commercial vessels despite what it described as Iran’s continued aggression, intimidation and threats.

Iranian state media reported that American strikes hit multiple locations across southern and western Iran, including Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz and areas of Khuzestan province bordering Iraq.

Iranian officials said an agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr, located in Khuzestan, was among the sites struck. Provincial authorities reported that one person was killed while four others sustained injuries.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran also reported attacks on two of its southern islands. Meanwhile, Kuwait said several border posts and an offshore oil platform had come under attack following repeated Iranian strikes targeting US military facilities in the country.

The latest surge in hostilities followed an incident in which Iran said it fired a warning shot at a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The ship later caught fire, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel.

IRGC claimed responsibility for attacks on command-and-control centre and drone facilities in Jordan. It also said it struck a US radar installation in Kuwait, targeted aircraft carrier support and refuelling platforms in Oman, and destroyed a jet maintenance facility along with a command centre in Qatar.

As the conflict deepened, diplomatic efforts continued to prevent a broader regional war. Pakistan and other mediators have been working to revive negotiations after US President Donald Trump declared earlier this week that the ceasefire reached with Iran following the June 18 interim agreement had effectively collapsed.

Iran’s authorities accused Washington of reigniting instability in Hormuz, saying the latest US military operations had derailed ongoing diplomatic efforts and pushed the region closer to renewed insecurity.