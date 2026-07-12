Lindsey Graham: Staunch Pro-Israel US Senator Dies of Heart Attack at 71

WASHINGTON – US Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Israel’s staunchest supporters in Congress and a leading Republican voice on foreign policy, died at the age of 71 on Sunday.

As the family has not shared cause of death, multiple reports suggest he had a suspected heart attack before his passing.

Emergency medical teams rushed to Graham’s Capitol Hill residence after he experienced cardiac arrest. Paramedics were seen removing him from the property on a stretcher before transporting him by ambulance. His office later confirmed that the South Carolina senator died on Saturday evening, while requesting privacy for his family as they mourn his passing.

UPDATE: President Trump announced the shocking, sudden passing of Senator Lindsey Graham.🙁 Emergency personnel responded to a cardiac arrest call at Graham's Capitol Hill home on Saturday night. This devastating loss leaves a massive void in the Senate's leadership. Graham was… pic.twitter.com/cXCCU2Tyvs — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) July 12, 2026

Graham represented South Carolina in US Senate after first winning election in early 2000. Over the years, he established himself as one of the Republican Party’s most influential lawmakers, playing a prominent role in shaping US defense, national security, and foreign policy. He also served as Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee during his congressional career.

To everyone’s surprise, Graham returned home from Ukraine one day before his death. In Kyiv, he met President Volodymyr Zelensky to reaffirm Washington’s support for Kyiv amid the ongoing war with Russia. There had been no public indication that the senator was facing any serious health issues before the trip.

US President Donald Trump led tributes following Graham’s death, describing him as a “true American patriot” and praising his decades of dedication to public service.

Graham remained one of Congress’ most outspoken advocates for Israel and consistently pushed for closer US-Israel relations. He also strongly backed military assistance to Ukraine and tougher sanctions against Russia, arguing that allowing Moscow to succeed would threaten global stability and encourage further aggression beyond Eastern Europe.