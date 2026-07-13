Punjab University launches probe into poultry kept on campus

LAHORE – Punjab University has sought an explanation from the director of its Electrical Engineering Department after it emerged that chickens had allegedly been kept inside the department premises.

According to the university spokesperson, Dr Kamran, director of the Electrical Engineering Department, had been raising chickens within the department. After a video of the poultry setup surfaced, the chickens were reportedly removed from the premises late at night.

The spokesperson said Dr Kamran declined to provide details when questioned by the university’s security management. The administration has now sought a formal explanation, noting that he had not obtained prior approval to keep chickens in the department.

Responding to the controversy, Dr Kamran said that a separate seating area had been created for female students and that the animals and birds were kept solely to enhance the department’s environment and aesthetics.