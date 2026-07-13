Karachi doctor killed in bank robbery, Rs2.5 million looted

KARACHI – A doctor was shot dead during a bank robbery near Three Swords in Karachi’s Clifton area on Monday, with CCTV footage of the incident showing the suspects carrying out the heist outside the bank.

According to police, the victim, identified as Dr Akash, son of Seth Siro Mal, had withdrawn Rs5 million from a bank and was leaving in his Alto car when armed robbers intercepted him near the bank in the Frere police station limits.

The assailants fled with Rs2.5 million after snatching one of the cash-filled bags. Security guards at the bank opened fire at the suspects, but they managed to escape.

Dr Akash sustained critical gunshot wounds during the incident and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His body was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities.

CCTV footage shows a suspect running towards the parked car, firing at a security guard before opening the vehicle’s door and grabbing one of the bags containing cash. In the haste, the robber left behind the second bag inside the vehicle.

Police said a bullet fired by a security guard at the fleeing robber accidentally struck Dr Akash.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the DIG South.

According to the Sindh police spokesperson, Syed Saad Ali, the IGP has ordered a transparent, impartial and comprehensive investigation into the case, directing authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing and ensure the immediate arrest of those involved.