Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, UAE and Oman face Iranian Attacks as War reignites

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN – US carried out the third round of aggressive military strikes against Iran this week, in another major escalation in the rapidly expanding conflict. US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation was launched in response to Iran’s alleged attack on a Cyprus-flagged commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Middle East edged closer to wider regional conflict after US launched wave of large-scale strikes on Iran, targeting around 140 military sites in retaliation for attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with a sweeping military campaign, claiming missile and drone strikes against US-linked military facilities across Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Oman, while the United Arab Emirates activated its air defenses to intercept incoming threats.

Emergency sirens, missile interceptions, and heightened military alerts across the Gulf underscored the growing risk of a broader regional war.

Missiles hit Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base

A barrage of ballistic missiles hit Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Gulf. Iranian officials said the attack damaged a fighter aircraft maintenance center and a command-and-control facility.

Qatar, however, said its air defense systems intercepted the incoming missiles before they reached their targets and did not confirm any reported damage.

Qatari authorities instructed residents to remain indoors and avoid windows and open spaces following another security alert.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke trails and interceptor missiles crossing the sky before hearing loud explosions. Officials have not confirmed whether the intercepted threats were ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, or drones.

🔴NOW Very large attack on Doha Qatar, residents are saying it feels like an attack during the war. https://t.co/PBIYV0ssxg pic.twitter.com/GlP4l27TnG — Global Osint (@GlobalOsintNew) July 12, 2026

US Military Sites in Kuwait and Bahrain face attacks

Iranian state media reported that the country’s military launched multiple waves of explosive drones targeting US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain.

🚨🇮🇷 BREAKING: Iran's Army, not just the IRGC, now claims strikes on U.S. systems in Kuwait and Bahrain. -Iran's Army announced it targeted a Patriot battery, ammunition depots, and a U.S. radar system in Kuwait -It also claims drones targeted a U.S. communication system and… https://t.co/ei6osIr5CR pic.twitter.com/qClYpmkAjX — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 12, 2026

According to Iran, the attacks were aimed at Patriot air defense systems, ammunition depots, radar installations, and military communication centers used by US forces.

Jordan Situation

IRGC said it fired several ballistic missiles at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan. Iran claimed the strike destroyed a command-and-control center and hangars housing MQ-9 reconnaissance drones. Jordan has not confirmed Iran’s claims.

🚨🇮🇷 BREAKING: Iran has reportedly launched ballistic missiles, with sirens sounding Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan. -Reports describe Iranian ballistic missile launches, destination unconfirmed -Sirens are sounding at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, home to U.S. F-35s and… pic.twitter.com/y1ODkd4Msj — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 12, 2026

High Alert in UAE amid Incoming Threats

United Arab Emirates confirmed that its air defense systems were actively intercepting missiles and drones entering its airspace. Officials said explosions heard across parts of the country resulted from interception operations rather than direct impacts. Authorities continued monitoring the situation as regional tensions escalated.

الآن تتعامل الدفاعات الجوية مع تهديـد صاروخي، يرجى البقاء في مكان آمن ومتابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات على المواقــع الرسميـة. pic.twitter.com/e07cjyAliK — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 12, 2026

Bahrain sounds Emergency Sirens

Bahrain activated emergency sirens for the second time, urging residents to seek shelter immediately as defensive operations continued. Officials advised the public to remain in safe locations until further notice while air defense systems responded to incoming threats.

Kuwait Military Responds to Aerial Threats

Kuwait’s General Staff announced that its armed forces were intercepting hostile aerial targets within the country’s airspace.

🇮🇷⚔️🇺🇸🇧🇭 The U.S. Fifth Fleet base is on fire in Bahrain. ResistanceTrench pic.twitter.com/30jKWLmL9J — dana (@dana916) July 12, 2026

Military officials said the explosions heard by residents were caused by air defense systems engaging incoming threats and urged the public to follow official safety instructions.

Oman’s Port of Duqm Attack

The IRGC said it carried out what it described as a “heavy and surprise” attack on logistics facilities and refueling platforms at Oman’s Port of Duqm, alleging they supported US aircraft carrier operations.

A container ship sustained damage and caught fire after an incident approximately 9 nautical miles east of Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).#NewsofBahrain pic.twitter.com/J3DPxc5Pov — newsofbahrain (@newsofbahrain) July 12, 2026

Iranian officials claimed the facilities were destroyed and described the operation as the third phase of Tehran’s response to recent US military action.

Tehran maintains that its military operations are directed solely at facilities it believes are supporting attacks against Iranian territory and not at civilian populations. IRGC reiterated its position that the Strait of Hormuz remains under its control, warning that ships entering the waterway without Iranian coordination could face military action.

IRGC accused the United States of pressuring Oman to facilitate naval movements through what Iran described as an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Tehran, US forces then struck Iranian coastal military positions and telecommunications infrastructure, prompting what Iran described as a decisive retaliatory response that included attacks on US military facilities across the region.

Iran has accused Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries of assisting US military operations by hosting American military bases and allowing the use of their airspace. Gulf states reject those allegations, saying they are not parties to the conflict and that the presence of US forces is based on long-standing bilateral defense agreements.

Risk of Prolonged Regional Conflict

The deep mistrust, conflicting strategic goals, and differing interpretations of military actions have made diplomatic efforts increasingly difficult. With missile exchanges spreading across several countries and military operations continuing on multiple fronts, experts warn that the conflict risks developing into a prolonged regional crisis unless meaningful negotiations resume.