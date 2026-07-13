Nicvd Orders Inquiry After Viral Video Shows Hospital Papers Used To Wrap Bread

KARACHI – The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi has launched an investigation after a video showing a naan vendor serving bread wrapped in the hospital’s alleged printed documents went viral on social media.

According to an NICVD spokesperson, an inquiry committee has been formed to ensure a transparent investigation. Show-cause notices have also been issued to an assistant junior storekeeper, three helpers and a security guard.

Hospital sources claimed that the institute’s printing material had been sold as scrap. However, the spokesperson said the printed material had been discarded because of printing errors.

The spokesperson added that the video circulating on social media was incomplete and misleading, and assured that appropriate legal action would be taken against those found responsible once the inquiry is completed.